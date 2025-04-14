Fmr LLC Sells 18,341 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.63% of Immunocore worth $142,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Immunocore by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after buying an additional 196,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 109,206 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.18.

Immunocore Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

