Fmr LLC Sells 35,583 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,583 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Koninklijke Philips worth $154,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 787.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.