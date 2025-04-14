Fmr LLC Sells 47,691 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $130,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $57.12 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

