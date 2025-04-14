Fmr LLC Sells 52,406 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $134,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,741,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $245.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.51.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

