Fmr LLC Sells 52,406 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $134,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,741,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $245.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day moving average of $271.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAM
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.