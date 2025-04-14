Fmr LLC Sells 831,562 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831,562 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $159,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.