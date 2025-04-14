Fmr LLC Sells 955,472 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955,472 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $161,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

