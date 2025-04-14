Fmr LLC Sells 986,388 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 986,388 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $146,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 605,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

