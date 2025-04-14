Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.46% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $162,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after buying an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.