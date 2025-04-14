Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Fortrea worth $150,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortrea by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after buying an additional 233,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortrea by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

FTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $5.18 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

