Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 743.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flushing Financial by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $368.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

