Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 180.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IGT opened at $15.62 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.