Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,224 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

