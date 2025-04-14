Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,718 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $51,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in Renasant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Shares of RNST opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

