Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $52,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

