Geode Capital Management LLC Has $54.88 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $54,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Up 0.4 %

YETI stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.