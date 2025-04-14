Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.47 Million Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $55,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Stantec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

STN stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

