Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.67 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.90.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. This represents a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

