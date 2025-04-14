Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $51,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

