Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,211 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $54,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after buying an additional 1,092,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,688,000 after purchasing an additional 176,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 530,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $16.54 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

