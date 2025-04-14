Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $51,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

