Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

