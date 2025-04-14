Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $57,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 321,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.65 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

