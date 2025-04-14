InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $201.93 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.36 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

