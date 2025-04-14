Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,608.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 76,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PKW opened at $104.13 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.