iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.