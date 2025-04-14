Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 569,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 175,059 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

