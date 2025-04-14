Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,157 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 277,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 121,799 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.31 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

