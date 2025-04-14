Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Morningstar worth $134,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after buying an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total value of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $273.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.60.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.