MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,680 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MSG Entertainment worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSG Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MSG Entertainment by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

MSG Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 323.63% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About MSG Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

