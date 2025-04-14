O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $177.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.18. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.8309 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

