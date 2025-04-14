Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,669 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Phreesia worth $154,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $128,903.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,538.79. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,814.26. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.