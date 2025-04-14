Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of Repay worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repay alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 2,382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Repay by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Repay Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.