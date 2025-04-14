Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

