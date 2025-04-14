Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Capri worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE CPRI opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

