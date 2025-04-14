Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.