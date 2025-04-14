Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,570 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Element Solutions worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

ESI opened at $18.22 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.