Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mama’s Creations

About Mama’s Creations

(Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.