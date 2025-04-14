Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,621,000 after buying an additional 426,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after buying an additional 463,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.