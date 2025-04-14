Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899,981 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $129,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

