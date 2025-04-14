Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $130,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $69,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 252,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 153,089 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

SKY stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

