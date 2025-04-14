Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $157,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 179,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STC. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.