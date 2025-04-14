The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,297,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $156.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

