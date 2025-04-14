The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,612,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

THG stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

