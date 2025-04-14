Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $171.26 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average of $199.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

