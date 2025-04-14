Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of TruBridge worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $5,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,211.78. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $191,347.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,533,596.16. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,728 shares of company stock worth $3,239,879. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG opened at $24.38 on Monday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

