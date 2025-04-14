Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.17% of Pro-Dex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. FMR LLC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,994,010. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,329 shares of company stock worth $2,044,087. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $65.87.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

