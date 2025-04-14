Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,248 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $239.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

