Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,764 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.