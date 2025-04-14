Trexquant Investment LP Has $232,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

