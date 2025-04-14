Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $267.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

